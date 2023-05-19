Analyzing ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.90, up 1.03% from its previous closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3282865 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $9.50 from $11 previously.

On July 14, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Zimmer Jeffrey J sold 33,378 shares for $5.82 per share. The transaction valued at 194,313 led to the insider holds 193,476 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARR now has a Market Capitalization of 961.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has reached a high of $7.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0678, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7645.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARR traded 5.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.25M with a Short Ratio of 16.25M, compared to 15.83M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.31% and a Short% of Float of 9.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.18, ARR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 24.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 19.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.47.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $63.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.6M to a low estimate of $61.2M. As of the current estimate, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.05M, an estimated increase of 82.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.37M, an increase of 163.90% over than the figure of $82.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $228M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $199.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $217.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107.64M, up 101.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $314.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344.01M and the low estimate is $285.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.