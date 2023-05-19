Analyzing BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.26, down -2.33% from its previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721119 shares were traded. BKSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BKSY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on November 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On July 26, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on July 26, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when O’Toole Brian E sold 75,660 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 105,924 led to the insider holds 2,864,450 shares of the business.

Dubois Henry Edward sold 7,547 shares of BKSY for $10,566 on Mar 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 882,775 shares after completing the transaction at $1.40 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Lin Christiana L, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp Sec of the company, sold 4,546 shares for $1.40 each. As a result, the insider received 6,364 and left with 514,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKSY now has a Market Capitalization of 175.46M and an Enterprise Value of 183.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKSY has reached a high of $3.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3332, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6996.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BKSY traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 890.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.34M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BKSY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.09M, compared to 5.47M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $20.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.1M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.1M, an estimated increase of 35.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.7M, an increase of 45.90% over than the figure of $35.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.35M, up 41.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.1M and the low estimate is $131M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.