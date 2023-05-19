Analyzing DTE Energy Company (DTE)’s quick and current ratios

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) closed the day trading at $108.90 down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $109.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1257166 shares were traded. DTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.83.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DTE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 194.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 23, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $142 to $140.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $142.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $142 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Chavez JoAnn sold 4,000 shares for $113.09 per share. The transaction valued at 452,360 led to the insider holds 14,607 shares of the business.

Chavez JoAnn sold 1,000 shares of DTE for $135,620 on Aug 22. The Sr VP & Chief Legal Officer now owns 9,657 shares after completing the transaction at $135.62 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Richard Robert A., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,900 shares for $130.31 each. As a result, the insider received 377,899 and left with 18,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DTE now has a Market Capitalization of 23.17B and an Enterprise Value of 42.65B. As of this moment, DTE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTE has reached a high of $136.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DTE traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DTE traded about 869.53k shares per day. A total of 206.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DTE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.94M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

DTE’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.81, up from 3.67 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20. The current Payout Ratio is 64.90% for DTE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1175:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.08, with high estimates of $2.59 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.31 and $6.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.23. EPS for the following year is $6.68, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.84 and $6.36.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.35B to a low estimate of $1.39B. As of the current estimate, DTE Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $4.92B, an estimated decrease of -22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.09B, an increase of 3.20% over than the figure of -$22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.18B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.23B, down -10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.88B and the low estimate is $14.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.