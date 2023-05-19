Analyzing Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS)’s quick and current ratios

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) closed the day trading at $0.38 down -8.16% from the previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0338 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5602959 shares were traded. HILS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4989 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3411.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HILS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when MILBY RANDY bought 500 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 390 led to the insider holds 2,937,940 shares of the business.

MILBY RANDY bought 1,000 shares of HILS for $688 on Jun 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,938,540 shares after completing the transaction at $0.69 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, MILBY RANDY, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1 shares for $0.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 1 and bolstered with 2,937,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HILS now has a Market Capitalization of 9.71M and an Enterprise Value of 11.87M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HILS has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7734, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7935.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HILS traded about 615.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HILS traded about 751.11k shares per day. A total of 11.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.13M. Insiders hold about 25.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HILS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 163.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 91.05k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.14.