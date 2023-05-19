Analyzing indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.08, down -0.33% from its previous closing price of $9.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4360595 shares were traded. INDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INDI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on February 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $10 previously.

On June 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Aoki Ichiro sold 100,000 shares for $8.11 per share. The transaction valued at 811,000 led to the insider holds 6,341 shares of the business.

McClymont Donald sold 50,000 shares of INDI for $404,000 on May 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 21,602 shares after completing the transaction at $8.08 per share. On May 03, another insider, schiller Thomas, who serves as the CFO and EVP of Strategy of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $7.79 each. As a result, the insider received 233,700 and left with 1,251,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INDI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.20B and an Enterprise Value of 1.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INDI has reached a high of $11.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INDI traded 2.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.29M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INDI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.6M with a Short Ratio of 12.60M, compared to 11.45M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.84% and a Short% of Float of 9.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $52.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.04M to a low estimate of $52M. As of the current estimate, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.75M, an estimated increase of 101.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.85M, an increase of 126.30% over than the figure of $101.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.59M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.8M, up 125.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $401.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.8M and the low estimate is $376.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.