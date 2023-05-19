Analyzing Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)’s quick and current ratios

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) closed the day trading at $59.35 down -1.80% from the previous closing price of $60.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1055681 shares were traded. IRDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IRDM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $45 from $48 previously.

On February 22, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $47.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Hartin Bryan J. sold 27,835 shares for $64.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,803,708 led to the insider holds 65,101 shares of the business.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 55,776 shares of IRDM for $3,552,562 on May 01. The Director now owns 246,874 shares after completing the transaction at $63.69 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Hartin Bryan J., who serves as the EVP-Sales and Marketing of the company, sold 8,129 shares for $66.01 each. As a result, the insider received 536,595 and left with 81,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRDM now has a Market Capitalization of 8.19B and an Enterprise Value of 9.55B. As of this moment, Iridium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 490.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 145.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 49.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRDM has reached a high of $68.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IRDM traded about 685.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IRDM traded about 490.93k shares per day. A total of 127.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.74M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IRDM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 3.83M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.22%.

Dividends & Splits

IRDM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.52, up from 0.13 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $198.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $204.06M to a low estimate of $190.29M. As of the current estimate, Iridium Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $174.92M, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.03M, an increase of 10.80% less than the figure of $13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $213.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197.11M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $829.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $799.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $814.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $721.03M, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $851.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $880M and the low estimate is $830.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.