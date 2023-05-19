Analyzing Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)’s quick and current ratios

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) closed the day trading at $16.00 down -3.73% from the previous closing price of $16.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1390603 shares were traded. OR stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.18B and an Enterprise Value of 3.22B. As of this moment, Osisko’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OR has reached a high of $17.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OR traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OR traded about 1.02M shares per day. A total of 185.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.12M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.14% stake in the company. Shares short for OR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 5.01M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

OR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $45.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.47M to a low estimate of $45.47M. As of the current estimate, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s year-ago sales were $38.01M, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.03M, a decrease of -3.40% less than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.03M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.66M, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $179.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $179.55M and the low estimate is $179.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.