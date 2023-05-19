Analyzing Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)’s quick and current ratios

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) closed the day trading at $78.21 down -0.39% from the previous closing price of $78.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681687 shares were traded. PNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PNW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on March 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $80 from $77 previously.

On November 21, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $73.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on November 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Lockwood Barbara D sold 689 shares for $77.88 per share. The transaction valued at 53,659 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNW now has a Market Capitalization of 9.03B and an Enterprise Value of 17.90B. As of this moment, Pinnacle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNW has reached a high of $81.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PNW traded about 869.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PNW traded about 576.49k shares per day. A total of 113.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PNW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 3.56M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Dividends & Splits

PNW’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.46, up from 3.43 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97. The current Payout Ratio is 83.80% for PNW, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.7, with high estimates of $2.9 and low estimates of $2.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.12 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.06. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.96 and $4.29.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.32B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.87B and the low estimate is $4.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.