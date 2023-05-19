Analyzing Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)’s quick and current ratios

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed the day trading at $7.87 down -2.11% from the previous closing price of $8.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21730299 shares were traded. PLUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.66.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLUG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $15.

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLUG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.49B and an Enterprise Value of 3.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $31.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLUG traded about 20.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLUG traded about 24.46M shares per day. A total of 589.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 523.48M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 105.98M with a Short Ratio of 105.98M, compared to 92.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.65% and a Short% of Float of 17.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $250.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $309.89M to a low estimate of $221M. As of the current estimate, Plug Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.27M, an estimated increase of 65.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $371.78M, an increase of 49.90% less than the figure of $65.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $428.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $334.1M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $701.44M, up 83.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.