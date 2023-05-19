Analyzing Savara Inc. (SVRA)’s quick and current ratios

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) closed the day trading at $2.56 up 3.23% from the previous closing price of $2.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558789 shares were traded. SVRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4000.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SVRA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.00 and its Current Ratio is at 22.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $2 previously.

On March 31, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $2.

On March 16, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on March 16, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when RAMSAY DAVID A bought 29,000 shares for $1.55 per share. The transaction valued at 44,834 led to the insider holds 2,101,142 shares of the business.

RAMSAY DAVID A bought 7,000 shares of SVRA for $10,752 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 2,072,142 shares after completing the transaction at $1.54 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, RAMSAY DAVID A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,293 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,923 and bolstered with 2,065,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVRA now has a Market Capitalization of 200.75M and an Enterprise Value of 101.02M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVRA has reached a high of $2.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9524, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7664.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SVRA traded about 161.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SVRA traded about 274.55k shares per day. A total of 152.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SVRA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 1.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.31.