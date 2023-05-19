As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) offers stability

After finishing at $29.41 in the prior trading day, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) closed at $29.49, up 0.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1216606 shares were traded. COLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COLD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 174.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 08, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $36 from $33 previously.

On March 23, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $32.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Snyder James C JR sold 3,400 shares for $29.86 per share. The transaction valued at 101,514 led to the insider holds 36,812 shares of the business.

NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 2,603 shares of COLD for $75,331 on Jun 03. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $28.94 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLD now has a Market Capitalization of 8.26B and an Enterprise Value of 11.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has reached a high of $32.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 269.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 268.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.94% stake in the company. Shares short for COLD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 2.71M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, COLD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.88, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.47.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $698.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $710.92M to a low estimate of $686.12M. As of the current estimate, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $729.76M, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $736.21M, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $739.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $732.49M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.