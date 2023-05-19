AT&T Inc. (T) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs T

After finishing at $16.66 in the prior trading day, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) closed at $16.55, down -0.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39109090 shares were traded. T stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of T by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $22.

MoffettNathanson Downgraded its Market Perform to Underperform on December 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, T now has a Market Capitalization of 125.89B and an Enterprise Value of 278.97B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, T has reached a high of $21.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 32.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 29.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 7.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.12B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for T as of Apr 27, 2023 were 82.98M with a Short Ratio of 82.98M, compared to 82.85M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, T’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.11, compared to 1.11 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.02.

Earnings Estimates

