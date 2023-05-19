Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.29, up 17.92% from its previous closing price of $2.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 701530 shares were traded. AVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7857.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on September 24, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Caissa Capital Management ltd. bought 379 shares for $2.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,042 led to the insider holds 1,347,079 shares of the business.

Caissa Capital Management ltd. bought 1,715 shares of AVTX for $4,366 on May 15. The 10% Owner now owns 1,346,700 shares after completing the transaction at $2.55 per share. On May 12, another insider, Caissa Capital Management ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,285 shares for $2.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,598 and bolstered with 1,344,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVTX now has a Market Capitalization of 32.54M and an Enterprise Value of 36.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVTX has reached a high of $7.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4892, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1061.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVTX traded 28.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 83.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 37.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 18.04k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.15 and -$4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.91. EPS for the following year is -$2.26, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$4.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $470k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.05M, down -91.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50M and the low estimate is -$12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 750.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.