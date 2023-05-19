Ball Corporation (BALL)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Ball Corporation’s stock clocked out at $55.06, down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $55.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 999003 shares were traded. BALL stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BALL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

On August 08, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $58.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when HAYES JOHN A sold 100,000 shares for $58.40 per share. The transaction valued at 5,840,173 led to the insider holds 480,552 shares of the business.

Fisher Daniel William bought 6,400 shares of BALL for $348,317 on Dec 05. The President & C.E.O. now owns 107,997 shares after completing the transaction at $54.42 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, NIEKAMP CYNTHIA A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $51.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,620 and bolstered with 11,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BALL now has a Market Capitalization of 18.43B and an Enterprise Value of 27.96B. As of this moment, Ball’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BALL has reached a high of $74.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BALL traded 1.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 314.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 311.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BALL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.52M with a Short Ratio of 17.52M, compared to 17.74M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, BALL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $3.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.08B to a low estimate of $3.52B. As of the current estimate, Ball Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.13B, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4B, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.75B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.35B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.97B and the low estimate is $15.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.