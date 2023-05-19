Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Stock Price Peaks at $10.62 During Trading

The closing price of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) was $9.46 for the day, down -10.50% from the previous closing price of $10.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684727 shares were traded. BLPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on August 11, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On January 24, 2019, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

On April 17, 2017, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on April 17, 2017, with a $4.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLPH now has a Market Capitalization of 115.97M and an Enterprise Value of 109.25M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLPH has reached a high of $12.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.23.

Shares Statistics:

BLPH traded an average of 1.28M shares per day over the past three months and 169.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.21M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BLPH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 235.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 559.83k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$1.02.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.24M and the low estimate is $6.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 294.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.