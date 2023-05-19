Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) closed at $1.49 up 19.20% from its previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1251018 shares were traded. BHIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Benson Hill Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 25, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 09, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 09, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Bull Jason sold 5,326 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 6,353 led to the insider holds 17,292 shares of the business.

Bennett Bruce Tyler sold 5,061 shares of BHIL for $6,037 on Mar 23. The President, Ingredients now owns 27,566 shares after completing the transaction at $1.19 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Fundler Yevgeny, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer/Corp Secty of the company, sold 3,159 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider received 3,768 and left with 10,247 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHIL now has a Market Capitalization of 298.75M and an Enterprise Value of 378.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHIL has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2523, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4102.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BHIL has traded an average of 622.44K shares per day and 874.02k over the past ten days. A total of 186.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.34M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHIL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.31M with a Short Ratio of 5.31M, compared to 5.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $99.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $108.17M to a low estimate of $90M. As of the current estimate, Benson Hill Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.75M, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.4M, an increase of 19.70% over than the figure of -$9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $435M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $411M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $425.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $381.23M, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $489.6M and the low estimate is $379.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.