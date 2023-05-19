Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $66.77

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) closed the day trading at $66.77 down -10.74% from the previous closing price of $74.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4971146 shares were traded. BOOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BOOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on February 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

On January 30, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $86.

On January 06, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 06, 2023, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Conroy James Grant sold 56,880 shares for $80.95 per share. The transaction valued at 4,604,430 led to the insider holds 35,701 shares of the business.

Watkins James M bought 2,500 shares of BOOT for $130,838 on Nov 09. The CFO & SECRETARY now owns 11,730 shares after completing the transaction at $52.34 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, STARRETT PETER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $70.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 283,505 and bolstered with 14,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOOT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.21B and an Enterprise Value of 2.57B. As of this moment, Boot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOOT has reached a high of $89.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BOOT traded about 628.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BOOT traded about 1.22M shares per day. A total of 29.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.64M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.47% stake in the company. Shares short for BOOT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 2.44M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.77% and a Short% of Float of 12.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.1 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.8. EPS for the following year is $6.84, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.29 and $6.25.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $388.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $417M to a low estimate of $360.44M. As of the current estimate, Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $365.86M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $381.71M, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $349.31M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.