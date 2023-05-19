Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) through its ratios

The closing price of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) was $5.70 for the day, up 8.78% from the previous closing price of $5.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 905691 shares were traded.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BFRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFRG now has a Market Capitalization of 31.98M and an Enterprise Value of 33.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3477.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.34k whereas that against EBITDA is -13.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFRG has reached a high of $9.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.47.

Shares Statistics:

BFRG traded an average of 2.03M shares per day over the past three months and 504.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.72M. Insiders hold about 71.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.97% stake in the company. Shares short for BFRG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 341.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 88.87k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.60% and a Short% of Float of 13.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $29.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Utilities and $Consumer Cyclical for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.