Camden Property Trust (CPT)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) closed at $106.95 in the last session, up 0.16% from day before closing price of $106.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562459 shares were traded. CPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.47.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 15, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $132 to $121.

On March 29, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $102.Wells Fargo initiated its Underweight rating on March 29, 2023, with a $102 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when CAMPO RICHARD J sold 5,337 shares for $110.35 per share. The transaction valued at 588,938 led to the insider holds 246,799 shares of the business.

Sengelmann William W. sold 10,292 shares of CPT for $1,158,551 on Jan 04. The EVP – Real Estate Investments now owns 68,667 shares after completing the transaction at $112.57 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Gallagher Michael P, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,332 shares for $112.57 each. As a result, the insider received 149,943 and left with 28,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPT now has a Market Capitalization of 11.96B and an Enterprise Value of 15.68B. As of this moment, Camden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 60.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPT has reached a high of $146.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPT traded on average about 816.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 682.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.47M. Insiders hold about 1.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CPT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 1.9M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CPT is 4.00, which was 3.82 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.98.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.18, with high estimates of $88.37 and low estimates of $214.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Consumer Cyclical and $Industrials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Cyclical. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.