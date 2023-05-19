Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) was $11.28 for the day, up 2.17% from the previous closing price of $11.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33726974 shares were traded. CCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 29, 2023, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on March 28, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,696 led to the insider holds 286,041 shares of the business.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares of CCL for $1,175,500 on May 25. The Director now owns 870,950 shares after completing the transaction at $11.76 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCL now has a Market Capitalization of 12.22B and an Enterprise Value of 43.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -54.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCL has reached a high of $14.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.63.

Shares Statistics:

CCL traded an average of 36.74M shares per day over the past three months and 35.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CCL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 136.56M with a Short Ratio of 136.56M, compared to 135.48M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.48% and a Short% of Float of 15.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.84B to a low estimate of $4.62B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $2.4B, an estimated increase of 98.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.6B, an increase of 34.80% less than the figure of $98.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.23B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 72.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.54B and the low estimate is $21.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.