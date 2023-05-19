CBL International Limited (BANL) Shares Rise by 13.28% to Close at $2.73

As of close of business last night, CBL International Limited’s stock clocked out at $2.73, up 13.28% from its previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 843101 shares were traded. BANL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3900.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BANL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BANL now has a Market Capitalization of 413.14M and an Enterprise Value of 408.46M. As of this moment, CBL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 82.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BANL has reached a high of $21.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.2738, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.2738.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BANL traded 507.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 293.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.82M. Shares short for BANL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 175.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 53.47k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.