Centene Corporation (CNC) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) closed at $65.80 down -2.08% from its previous closing price of $67.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2548318 shares were traded. CNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Centene Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On March 08, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $94 to $79.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $94 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Robinson Lori Jean sold 1,400 shares for $66.59 per share. The transaction valued at 93,226 led to the insider holds 8,508 shares of the business.

LONDON SARAH bought 30,000 shares of CNC for $1,878,000 on Mar 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 313,953 shares after completing the transaction at $62.60 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Asher Andrew Lynn, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, bought 3,800 shares for $71.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 273,486 and bolstered with 314,755 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNC now has a Market Capitalization of 38.02B and an Enterprise Value of 41.68B. As of this moment, Centene’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNC has reached a high of $98.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNC has traded an average of 3.45M shares per day and 2.17M over the past ten days. A total of 550.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 545.25M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CNC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.34M, compared to 6.59M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.17 and a low estimate of $1.87, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.88 and $6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.47. EPS for the following year is $6.7, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.7 and $6.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $36.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $37.86B to a low estimate of $35.43B. As of the current estimate, Centene Corporation’s year-ago sales were $35.94B, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.8B, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.72B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $145.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.55B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.32B and the low estimate is $134.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.