Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Shares Decline by -0.68% to Close at $33.78

As of close of business last night, Chewy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $33.78, down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $34.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1749343 shares were traded. CHWY stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHWY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 124.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2023, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $50.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on April 11, 2023, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Singh Sumit sold 21,317 shares for $39.74 per share. The transaction valued at 847,176 led to the insider holds 759,876 shares of the business.

Mehta Satish sold 4,635 shares of CHWY for $184,203 on Mar 02. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 412,485 shares after completing the transaction at $39.74 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Marte Mario Jesus, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,813 shares for $39.74 each. As a result, the insider received 151,535 and left with 190,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHWY now has a Market Capitalization of 14.14B and an Enterprise Value of 13.93B. As of this moment, Chewy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 293.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 239.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 67.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 100.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $52.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHWY traded 4.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 424.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.01M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CHWY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 23.2M with a Short Ratio of 23.20M, compared to 22.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.43% and a Short% of Float of 36.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 25 analysts recommending between $0.62 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 22 analysts expect revenue to total $2.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.74B to a low estimate of $2.72B. As of the current estimate, Chewy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.43B, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.7B, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.63B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHWY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.1B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.98B and the low estimate is $12.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.