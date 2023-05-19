Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)

The closing price of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) was $144.52 for the day, up 4.96% from the previous closing price of $137.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681869 shares were traded. ACLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On January 05, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $77 to $100.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when PUMA MARY G sold 8,578 shares for $141.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,213,959 led to the insider holds 320,408 shares of the business.

Lawson Douglas A. sold 4,703 shares of ACLS for $663,358 on May 18. The EVP, Corporate Mktg & Strategy now owns 19,867 shares after completing the transaction at $141.05 per share. On May 18, another insider, KURTZWEIL JOHN T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,689 shares for $138.69 each. As a result, the insider received 372,937 and left with 32,684 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACLS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.72B and an Enterprise Value of 3.32B. As of this moment, Axcelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLS has reached a high of $138.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.44.

Shares Statistics:

ACLS traded an average of 578.10K shares per day over the past three months and 489.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.19M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.58M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.85% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.5 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.4. EPS for the following year is $7.36, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.5 and $7.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $257.83M to a low estimate of $255M. As of the current estimate, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $221.18M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.38M, an increase of 16.00% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $259.12M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $920M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.