Comstock Inc. (LODE) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) was $0.75 for the day, down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0011 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620178 shares were traded. LODE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7030.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LODE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Singular Research on April 23, 2014, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.25.

On March 16, 2012, Global Hunter Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LODE now has a Market Capitalization of 61.82M and an Enterprise Value of 61.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 384.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 399.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LODE has reached a high of $0.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4576, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4362.

Shares Statistics:

LODE traded an average of 938.04K shares per day over the past three months and 911.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 10.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LODE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 881.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 789.41k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $30k to a low estimate of $30k. As of the current estimate, Comstock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53k, an estimated decrease of -43.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.9M, an increase of 38,105.10% over than the figure of -$43.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LODE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $178k, up 25,349.40% from the average estimate.