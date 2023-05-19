Consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.17

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) closed the day trading at $10.74 up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $10.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1849556 shares were traded. AUPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AUPH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when MILNE GEORGE M JR bought 20,000 shares for $8.91 per share. The transaction valued at 178,284 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Greenleaf Peter sold 32,750 shares of AUPH for $292,785 on Mar 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 982,968 shares after completing the transaction at $8.94 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Robertson Stephen P., who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 19,402 shares for $8.94 each. As a result, the insider received 173,454 and left with 303,364 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.62B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUPH has reached a high of $13.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AUPH traded about 3.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AUPH traded about 2.49M shares per day. A total of 142.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AUPH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.71M with a Short Ratio of 16.71M, compared to 17.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.68% and a Short% of Float of 11.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $38.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39M to a low estimate of $36.3M. As of the current estimate, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.19M, an estimated increase of 35.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.37M, a decrease of -27.60% less than the figure of $35.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.61M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $149.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $156.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.03M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278.9M and the low estimate is $176.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.