Consensus estimate for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)’s next quarter EPS at $1.54

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) closed the day trading at $67.57 up 1.41% from the previous closing price of $66.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695208 shares were traded. BYD stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BYD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On January 17, 2023, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $82.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when BOYD WILLIAM S sold 39,525 shares for $64.52 per share. The transaction valued at 2,550,120 led to the insider holds 14,102,224 shares of the business.

Thompson Stephen S. sold 28,376 shares of BYD for $1,867,992 on Mar 03. The Executive Vice President now owns 38,938 shares after completing the transaction at $65.83 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, SMITH KEITH, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $65.04 each. As a result, the insider received 4,877,750 and left with 1,222,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYD now has a Market Capitalization of 6.75B and an Enterprise Value of 10.36B. As of this moment, Boyd’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYD has reached a high of $71.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BYD traded about 919.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BYD traded about 898.18k shares per day. A total of 103.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.50M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BYD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.92M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Dividends & Splits

BYD’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.64, up from 0.61 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.3 and $6.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.58. EPS for the following year is $6.77, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.81 and $6.06.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $912.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $980.2M to a low estimate of $850M. As of the current estimate, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s year-ago sales were $894.45M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $884.42M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $973.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $822M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.56B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $3.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.