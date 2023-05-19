Considering ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, ACV Auctions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.28, up 2.49% from its previous closing price of $16.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1675446 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.69.

To gain a deeper understanding of ACVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

On June 10, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Barrington Research initiated its Outperform rating on June 10, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when ZERELLA WILLIAM sold 67,500 shares for $16.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,096,875 led to the insider holds 333,567 shares of the business.

GOODMAN ROBERT P sold 238,643 shares of ACVA for $3,818,288 on May 12. The Director now owns 276,550 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On May 12, another insider, GOODMAN ROBERT P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 61,357 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 981,712 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57B and an Enterprise Value of 2.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.80.

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $17.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.99.

It appears that ACVA traded 1.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.12M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 9.03M, compared to 9.58M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 8.39%.

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.47.

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $119.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.82M to a low estimate of $116M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.07M, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.09M, an increase of 13.00% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.91M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $590M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $467.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $483.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $421.53M, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $595.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $657.1M and the low estimate is $530.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.