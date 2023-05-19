Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) through its ratios

The closing price of Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) was $95.36 for the day, down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $95.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1769732 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ED’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $76 to $92.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $91 to $98.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Cawley Timothy bought 24 shares for $98.47 per share. The transaction valued at 2,316 led to the insider holds 19,496 shares of the business.

HOGLUND ROBERT N bought 24 shares of ED for $2,315 on Apr 28. The SVP & CFO now owns 44,261 shares after completing the transaction at $98.47 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Donnley Deneen L, who serves as the SVP and General Counsel of the company, bought 23 shares for $98.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,313 and bolstered with 7,911 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ED now has a Market Capitalization of 34.31B and an Enterprise Value of 55.83B. As of this moment, Consolidated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ED has reached a high of $102.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.44.

Shares Statistics:

ED traded an average of 1.83M shares per day over the past three months and 1.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 354.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ED as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.59M with a Short Ratio of 8.59M, compared to 8.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.18, ED has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.67. The current Payout Ratio is 67.50% for ED, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 1989 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.99 and $4.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $5.22, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.41 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.33B to a low estimate of $3.81B. As of the current estimate, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.06B, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.25B, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.15B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.67B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.93B and the low estimate is $13.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.