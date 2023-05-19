Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs CELZ

After finishing at $0.66 in the prior trading day, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) closed at $0.59, down -10.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0679 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4690091 shares were traded. CELZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7190 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CELZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 36.30 and its Current Ratio is at 36.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Warbington Timothy bought 10,000 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 3,897 led to the insider holds 112,087 shares of the business.

Warbington Timothy bought 15,000 shares of CELZ for $5,965 on Nov 21. The President & CEO now owns 102,087 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Warbington Timothy, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 87,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELZ now has a Market Capitalization of 8.76M and an Enterprise Value of 9.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 92.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 123.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELZ has reached a high of $1.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5511.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 617.08k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.72M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CELZ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 509.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 130.27k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$4.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $20k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20k to a low estimate of $20k. As of the current estimate, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68k, an estimated decrease of -70.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $30k, an increase of 100.00% over than the figure of -$70.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88k, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180k and the low estimate is $180k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.