Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $114.45 in the prior trading day, Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) closed at $113.99, down -0.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2516918 shares were traded. CCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.51.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MoffettNathanson on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $155 from $161 previously.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $153 to $152.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Stephens Kevin A bought 1,000 shares for $118.00 per share. The transaction valued at 117,996 led to the insider holds 15,416 shares of the business.

Nichol Laura B sold 5,000 shares of CCI for $604,850 on Apr 27. The EVP – Business Support now owns 16,782 shares after completing the transaction at $120.97 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Levendos Christopher, who serves as the EVP & COO – Fiber of the company, sold 14,472 shares for $124.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,795,165 and left with 4,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCI now has a Market Capitalization of 57.92B and an Enterprise Value of 85.72B. As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCI has reached a high of $192.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $111.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 433.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.78M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CCI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 3.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CCI’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.07, compared to 6.26 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.34.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.82 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.77. EPS for the following year is $3.47, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.07 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Crown Castle Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.73B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.77B, an increase of 1.40% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.99B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.38B and the low estimate is $6.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.