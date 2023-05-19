Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.08, down -0.83% from its previous closing price of $13.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 737878 shares were traded. DAWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DAWN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $9 from $34 previously.

On February 08, 2023, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Bender Jeremy sold 3,104 shares for $13.12 per share. The transaction valued at 40,732 led to the insider holds 1,179,484 shares of the business.

York Charles N II sold 955 shares of DAWN for $12,532 on May 16. The COO, CFO and Secretary now owns 264,798 shares after completing the transaction at $13.12 per share. On May 16, another insider, Blackman Samuel C., who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 692 shares for $13.12 each. As a result, the insider received 9,081 and left with 1,235,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAWN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.06B and an Enterprise Value of 723.35M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DAWN traded 800.82K shares on average per day over the past three months and 599.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.85M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.12M with a Short Ratio of 9.12M, compared to 7.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.40% and a Short% of Float of 22.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.05 and -$2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.48. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.65 and -$3.18.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $255M and the low estimate is $6.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13,982.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.