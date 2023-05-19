Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) closed at $6.15 in the last session, up 4.24% from day before closing price of $5.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714281 shares were traded. DESP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DESP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on March 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DESP now has a Market Capitalization of 369.61M and an Enterprise Value of 208.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DESP has reached a high of $9.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DESP traded on average about 283.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 259.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.22M. Insiders hold about 14.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DESP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 986.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 1.07M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $155.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $155.9M to a low estimate of $155.9M. As of the current estimate, Despegar.com Corp.’s year-ago sales were $112.41M, an estimated increase of 38.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.2M, an increase of 26.60% less than the figure of $38.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DESP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $663.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $591.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $632.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $537.97M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $793.77M and the low estimate is $692.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.