DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) closed at $119.03 up 0.37% from its previous closing price of $118.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1596576 shares were traded. DXCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.95.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DexCom Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 110.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $138 from $127 previously.

On March 29, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $142.

On January 26, 2023, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $121.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on January 26, 2023, with a $121 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Stern Sadie sold 393 shares for $120.19 per share. The transaction valued at 47,235 led to the insider holds 82,859 shares of the business.

Pacelli Steven Robert sold 5,031 shares of DXCM for $633,906 on Apr 27. The EVP Managing Director Dexcom V now owns 132,686 shares after completing the transaction at $126.00 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Pacelli Steven Robert, who serves as the EVP Managing Director Dexcom V of the company, sold 412 shares for $124.68 each. As a result, the insider received 51,368 and left with 137,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXCM now has a Market Capitalization of 47.04B and an Enterprise Value of 46.72B. As of this moment, DexCom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 172.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 79.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 82.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM has reached a high of $126.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DXCM has traded an average of 2.23M shares per day and 1.64M over the past ten days. A total of 386.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DXCM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.73M with a Short Ratio of 12.73M, compared to 12.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $841.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $860M to a low estimate of $828.57M. As of the current estimate, DexCom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $696.2M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $928.85M, an increase of 23.70% over than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $961M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $912.38M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.