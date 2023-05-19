Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Rise 1.47% in Day Trading, Closes at $11.70

The price of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) closed at $11.70 in the last session, up 1.47% from day before closing price of $11.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652451 shares were traded. DO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Savarino Dominic A sold 10,000 shares for $12.25 per share. The transaction valued at 122,516 led to the insider holds 25,309 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.11B and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DO has reached a high of $13.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DO traded on average about 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.34M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.14M, compared to 4.36M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $805M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.