DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Stock Price Peaks at $9.05 During Trading

The closing price of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) was $9.03 for the day, up 3.08% from the previous closing price of $8.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 820155 shares were traded. DCGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DCGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On April 19, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On January 19, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on January 19, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when TRAVERS JAMES M sold 65,000 shares for $8.51 per share. The transaction valued at 553,150 led to the insider holds 391,028 shares of the business.

TRAVERS JAMES M sold 60,000 shares of DCGO for $513,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 456,028 shares after completing the transaction at $8.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCGO now has a Market Capitalization of 887.65M and an Enterprise Value of 750.23M. As of this moment, DocGo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 44.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCGO has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.81.

Shares Statistics:

DCGO traded an average of 632.76K shares per day over the past three months and 671.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.91M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DCGO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.86M with a Short Ratio of 9.86M, compared to 8.95M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.57% and a Short% of Float of 10.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.11M to a low estimate of $119.7M. As of the current estimate, DocGo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.52M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.62M, an increase of 26.20% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $506.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $501.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $504.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $440.51M, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $597.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $622.01M and the low estimate is $567.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.