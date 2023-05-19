DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Rise 3.00% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.03

The price of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) closed at $1.03 in the last session, up 3.00% from day before closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1216968 shares were traded. DOYU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOYU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.20 from $1.10 previously.

On November 22, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1.55 to $1.10.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOYU now has a Market Capitalization of 368.28M and an Enterprise Value of -576.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOYU has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1177, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2782.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOYU traded on average about 669.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 708.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 320.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.87M. Insiders hold about 3.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DOYU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.42M with a Short Ratio of 13.42M, compared to 13.39M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $199.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.63M to a low estimate of $192.16M. As of the current estimate, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $249.5M, an estimated decrease of -20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.23M, a decrease of -27.30% less than the figure of -$20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.26M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOYU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $788.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $777.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, down -23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $808.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $853.01M and the low estimate is $724.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.