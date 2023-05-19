Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Decline -1.95% in Day Trading, Closes at $27.09

The price of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) closed at $27.09 in the last session, down -1.95% from day before closing price of $27.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1075292 shares were traded. DRVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.77.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DRVN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.

On January 27, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on January 27, 2023, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when ARONSON NEAL K sold 7,000,000 shares for $32.19 per share. The transaction valued at 225,330,000 led to the insider holds 32,758,952 shares of the business.

Driven Equity LLC sold 4,742,797 shares of DRVN for $152,670,635 on Sep 15. The 10% Owner now owns 29,535,108 shares after completing the transaction at $32.19 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, RC IV Cayman ICW Holdings LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,257,203 shares for $32.19 each. As a result, the insider received 72,659,365 and left with 14,056,415 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRVN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.07B and an Enterprise Value of 8.76B. As of this moment, Driven’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 122.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRVN has reached a high of $35.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DRVN traded on average about 491.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 660.56k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 162.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.03M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.82% stake in the company. Shares short for DRVN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 3.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $587.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $611.91M to a low estimate of $570.5M. As of the current estimate, Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $508.62M, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $601.85M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $618M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $579M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.77B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.