Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) expected to report EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) closed at $13.73 down -1.86% from its previous closing price of $13.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1111111 shares were traded. DEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.69.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $14.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $15.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B and an Enterprise Value of 2.51B. As of this moment, Easterly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 80.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEA has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DEA has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 908.95k over the past ten days. A total of 91.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.47M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DEA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.30M, compared to 5.93M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.75% and a Short% of Float of 9.67%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DEA is 1.06, from 1.06 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.29.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $70.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $72.59M to a low estimate of $69.01M. As of the current estimate, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.76M, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.29M, a decrease of -6.10% less than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.33M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $285.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.61M, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $293.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $299.3M and the low estimate is $288.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.