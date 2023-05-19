eBay Inc. (EBAY) Rise 0.55% in Day Trading, Closes at $44.12

The price of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) closed at $44.12 in the last session, up 0.55% from day before closing price of $43.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3239787 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EBAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 27, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $49 from $47 previously.

On April 27, 2023, The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $60.

Mizuho reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on April 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Boone Cornelius sold 5,500 shares for $44.67 per share. The transaction valued at 245,699 led to the insider holds 44,982 shares of the business.

SWAN ROBERT HOLMES sold 20,000 shares of EBAY for $1,000,000 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 136,632 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Doerger Brian J., who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 9,542 shares for $44.12 each. As a result, the insider received 420,983 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBAY now has a Market Capitalization of 23.72B and an Enterprise Value of 25.13B. As of this moment, eBay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBAY has reached a high of $52.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EBAY traded on average about 4.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 537.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 533.61M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EBAY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.65M with a Short Ratio of 14.65M, compared to 14.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EBAY is 1.00, which was 0.91 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%. The current Payout Ratio is 75.10% for EBAY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2376:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $4.57, with 24 analysts recommending between $5.41 and $3.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.52B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, eBay Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.42B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.46B, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.37B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.79B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.04B and the low estimate is $9.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.