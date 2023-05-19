Elme Communities (ELME) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs ELME

After finishing at $15.81 in the prior trading day, Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) closed at $15.72, down -0.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1062030 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ELME by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 197.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELME now has a Market Capitalization of 1.51B and an Enterprise Value of 2.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELME has reached a high of $24.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 587.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 738.13k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.48M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ELME as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 1.92M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ELME’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.69, compared to 0.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.41.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $57.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.58M to a low estimate of $56.7M. As of the current estimate, Elme Communities’s year-ago sales were $51.38M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.5M, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $231.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.38M, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $242.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $246.7M and the low estimate is $239.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.