Equity Residential (EQR)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $61.57 in the prior trading day, Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) closed at $61.34, down -0.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172292 shares were traded. EQR stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 174.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On January 17, 2023, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when SHAPIRO MARK S sold 42,435 shares for $61.91 per share. The transaction valued at 2,627,080 led to the insider holds 12,497 shares of the business.

HABEN MARY KAY sold 3,354 shares of EQR for $222,135 on Feb 16. The Director now owns 6,857 shares after completing the transaction at $66.23 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Brackenridge Alexander, who serves as the Executive Vice President & CIO of the company, sold 3,325 shares for $66.28 each. As a result, the insider received 220,381 and left with 33,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQR now has a Market Capitalization of 22.93B and an Enterprise Value of 30.46B. As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQR has reached a high of $80.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 378.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.23M. Insiders hold about 1.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.06M with a Short Ratio of 6.06M, compared to 5.74M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EQR’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.54, compared to 2.65 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 102.90% for EQR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 11, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $715.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $725.5M to a low estimate of $709.05M. As of the current estimate, Equity Residential’s year-ago sales were $687.03M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $725.61M, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $735.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716.4M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.74B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $2.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.