Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Records 1.17 million Shares Traded, Reaches $34.35 High

After finishing at $34.04 in the prior trading day, Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) closed at $33.00, down -3.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172831 shares were traded. EVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 132.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On November 01, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $33.

On July 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on July 29, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 110,000 shares for $36.29 per share. The transaction valued at 3,991,900 led to the insider holds 819,812 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 110,000 shares of EVH for $3,501,348 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 819,812 shares after completing the transaction at $31.83 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, WILLIAMS FRANK J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 116,311 shares for $34.62 each. As a result, the insider received 4,026,687 and left with 819,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.78B and an Enterprise Value of 4.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -105.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVH has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 943.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 863.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.07M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.28M, compared to 5.37M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.46 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $459.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $464.3M to a low estimate of $447.9M. As of the current estimate, Evolent Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $319.94M, an estimated increase of 43.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $519.58M, an increase of 45.60% over than the figure of $43.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $532.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491.67M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 43.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.64B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.