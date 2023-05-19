Examining Guardant Health Inc. (GH)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) closed at $29.52 up 1.62% from its previous closing price of $29.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2001570 shares were traded. GH stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.93.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Guardant Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on May 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 09, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $33.

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $36.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on January 05, 2023, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Eltoukhy Helmy bought 8,600 shares for $26.15 per share. The transaction valued at 224,928 led to the insider holds 2,049,238 shares of the business.

Eltoukhy Helmy bought 84,452 shares of GH for $2,223,908 on Mar 14. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,040,638 shares after completing the transaction at $26.33 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Talasaz AmirAli, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $26.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 224,376 and bolstered with 24,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GH now has a Market Capitalization of 2.71B and an Enterprise Value of 3.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GH has reached a high of $62.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GH has traded an average of 1.92M shares per day and 2.19M over the past ten days. A total of 102.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.39M, compared to 6.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.38, while EPS last year was -$2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.12, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.47 and -$5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.65. EPS for the following year is -$3.96, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.35 and -$5.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $129.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $132.9M to a low estimate of $122.6M. As of the current estimate, Guardant Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.14M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.04M, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.71M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $545M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $538M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $449.54M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $709.7M and the low estimate is $625M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.