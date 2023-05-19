Examining JD.com Inc. (JD)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) closed at $35.80 down -4.12% from its previous closing price of $37.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15752536 shares were traded. JD stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of JD.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on April 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $43 from $60 previously.

On March 31, 2023, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $82 to $49.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $58.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JD now has a Market Capitalization of 54.26B and an Enterprise Value of 35.43B. As of this moment, JD.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JD has reached a high of $68.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JD has traded an average of 11.71M shares per day and 13.69M over the past ten days. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 6.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.96M with a Short Ratio of 18.96M, compared to 13.59M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for JD is 0.62, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.51 and $1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.93. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 34 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $39.83B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $42.04B to a low estimate of $38.99B. As of the current estimate, JD.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.18B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $152.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $156.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.38B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $191.99B and the low estimate is $165.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.