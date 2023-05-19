Examining OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) closed at $36.59 up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $36.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1593968 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OGE Energy Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On February 28, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $39.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 24, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when HAUSER DAVID L bought 1,000 shares for $35.09 per share. The transaction valued at 35,089 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Gates Cathy R. bought 100 shares of OGE for $3,585 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 100 shares after completing the transaction at $35.85 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, RAINBOLT DAVID E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $36.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 183,235 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGE now has a Market Capitalization of 7.48B and an Enterprise Value of 11.94B. As of this moment, OGE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGE has reached a high of $42.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OGE has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 904.88k over the past ten days. A total of 200.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.69M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OGE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 4.23M, compared to 4.45M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.73%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OGE is 1.66, from 1.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.19. The current Payout Ratio is 77.70% for OGE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $784.72M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $784.72M to a low estimate of $784.72M. As of the current estimate, OGE Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $803.7M, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 73.60% over than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.38B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.8B and the low estimate is $3.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.