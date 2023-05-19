First Horizon Corporation (FHN)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) closed at $10.99 in the last session, up 1.38% from day before closing price of $10.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11075902 shares were traded. FHN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FHN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $25.

On February 23, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on February 23, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H bought 2,950 shares for $9.56 per share. The transaction valued at 28,190 led to the insider holds 246,312 shares of the business.

Sugranes Rosa bought 1,948 shares of FHN for $19,905 on May 10. The Director now owns 47,089 shares after completing the transaction at $10.22 per share. On May 04, another insider, REED COLIN V, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,138 shares for $9.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,405 and bolstered with 187,027 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHN now has a Market Capitalization of 10.00B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHN has reached a high of $24.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FHN traded on average about 13.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 536.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 529.50M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FHN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 29.22M with a Short Ratio of 29.22M, compared to 28.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.43% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FHN is 0.60, which was 0.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59. The current Payout Ratio is 34.80% for FHN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 07, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $870.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $879.8M to a low estimate of $861.6M. As of the current estimate, First Horizon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $743M, an estimated increase of 17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $875.47M, an increase of 8.00% less than the figure of $17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $899M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $851.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.68B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.