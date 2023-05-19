Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Shares Rise by 7.35% to Close at $60.77

As of close of business last night, Five9 Inc.’s stock clocked out at $60.77, up 7.35% from its previous closing price of $56.61. On the day, 2198838 shares were traded. FIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FIVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 102.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On January 05, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when ZWARENSTEIN BARRY sold 2,500 shares for $55.02 per share. The transaction valued at 137,550 led to the insider holds 94,803 shares of the business.

ZWARENSTEIN BARRY sold 10,000 shares of FIVN for $712,315 on Apr 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 97,303 shares after completing the transaction at $71.23 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, ZWARENSTEIN BARRY, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $70.08 each. As a result, the insider received 175,200 and left with 107,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.98B and an Enterprise Value of 4.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -192.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $120.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FIVN traded 1.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.35% stake in the company. Shares short for FIVN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 4.31M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $214.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $215M to a low estimate of $213.5M. As of the current estimate, Five9 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.38M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.62M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $236.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221.2M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $909.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $906.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $907.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $778.85M, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.