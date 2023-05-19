Fortis Inc. (FTS) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $42.95

Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) closed the day trading at $42.95 down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $43.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 983791 shares were traded. FTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FTS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTS now has a Market Capitalization of 21.29B and an Enterprise Value of 43.74B. As of this moment, Fortis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTS has reached a high of $50.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FTS traded about 608.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FTS traded about 1M shares per day. A total of 483.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 479.26M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.01% stake in the company. Shares short for FTS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.64M with a Short Ratio of 10.64M, compared to 8.13M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

FTS’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.26, up from 2.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.66. The current Payout Ratio is 74.60% for FTS, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 13, 2005 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.08B to a low estimate of $1.93B. As of the current estimate, Fortis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2B, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.95B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.26B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.42B and the low estimate is $7.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.