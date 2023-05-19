Frontline plc (FRO) Records 3.15 million Shares Traded, Reaches $14.59 High

After finishing at $14.65 in the prior trading day, Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) closed at $14.49, down -1.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3146820 shares were traded. FRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $16.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on July 21, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.43B and an Enterprise Value of 5.31B. As of this moment, Frontline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRO has reached a high of $19.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 222.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.78M. Insiders hold about 33.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FRO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 8.33M, compared to 9.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FRO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.22, compared to 1.22 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 29.22%. The current Payout Ratio is 56.60% for FRO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 03, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.88 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.85. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $356.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $379.57M to a low estimate of $340.5M. As of the current estimate, Frontline plc’s year-ago sales were $101.89M, an estimated increase of 249.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.23M, an increase of 71.30% less than the figure of $249.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $375M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $912.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, down -17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $932.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.